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Emanuele Tramacere

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Inter-Real Betis 0-0 LIVE: Bonny wastes the first big chance

Inter
Inter vs Real Betis
Real Betis
Club Friendlies
Serie A

Inter’s final pre-season friendly before the start of the season.

The new 2026/2027 season is almost under way for Inter. Their opener against Monza is now just seven days away, with San Siro hosting it on Saturday 23 August. Before that, Inter face Real Betis in Bari today at 7.30pm at the San Nicola in the last real friendly test of pre-season.

As he builds towards the side that will make its debut against the Brianzoli, Chivu is still tinkering with his starting XI. The focus is less on Spence, only officially announced yesterday and unavailable along with Thuram (still not yet at his best READ HERE), and more on the condition of Stones and Lautaro, both starting on the bench and still yet to feature so far.




  • Goals and key moments

    8' CHANCE - Betis hit back through Fornals, who lets fly from the edge of the box, but Martinez gets down well to gather.


    6' CHANCE - Bonny wastes Inter's first clear opening. The Ivorian forward first leads the high press that lets Pio Esposito win the ball back, but then gets his header all wrong from Barella's assist, somehow sending it miles over despite being left completely unmarked.


    4' Play stops for some time as the Betis medical staff come on to treat Hector Bellerin, who stays down near the edge of his own penalty area.


    0' Kick-off at the San Nicola in Bari at 7.30pm.

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  • Inter-Betis: official line-ups and the match sheet

    Inter-Betis 0-0


    Scorers: -


    INTER (3-5-2): J. Martinez; Bisseck, Bovio, Bastoni; Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Zielinski, Carlos Augusto; Esposito, Bonny.
    Available: Di Gennaro, Provedel, Stankovic, Stones, Sucic, Lautaro, Luis Henrique, Mkhitaryan, Akanji, Pavard, Dimarco, Iddrissou.
    Manager: Cristian Chivu.


    REAL BETIS (4-2-3-1): Valles; Bellerin, Bartra, Natan, Fran García; Facundo Bernal, Marc Roca; Antony, Fornals, Riquelme; Hernandez.
    Available: Manu Gonzalez, D. Llorente, Iker, Fidalgo, V. Gomez, Deossa, Isco, Junior Firpo, Pablo Garcia, Bouaré, Ortiz.
    Manager: Manuel Pellegrini.


    Referee: Mastrodomenico

    Booked: -

    Sent off: -

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