The new 2026/2027 season is almost under way for Inter. Their opener against Monza is now just seven days away, with San Siro hosting it on Saturday 23 August. Before that, Inter face Real Betis in Bari today at 7.30pm at the San Nicola in the last real friendly test of pre-season.

As he builds towards the side that will make its debut against the Brianzoli, Chivu is still tinkering with his starting XI. The focus is less on Spence, only officially announced yesterday and unavailable along with Thuram (still not yet at his best READ HERE), and more on the condition of Stones and Lautaro, both starting on the bench and still yet to feature so far.











