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Pio Esposito Thuram InterGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Inter-Parma LIVE

Inter vs Parma Calcio 1913
Inter
Parma Calcio 1913
Serie A

Follow the matchday six Serie A game live

On matchday six of Serie A, Cristian Chivu's Inter welcome Alberto Gilardino's Parma to the Meazza, with the latter taking charge of the Gialloblu for the first time after replacing Carlos Cuesta during the international break. The Nerazzurri return from top spot in the table, level with Roma on 13 points from four wins and one draw, which came against the Giallorossi themselves, who are away at Como tomorrow. Parma, meanwhile, have 4 points and went into the break on the back of their first win of the league campaign, against Genoa, after three defeats and a draw. Kick-off at San Siro is at 6pm today, with Bonacina the referee.


INTER v PARMA

SCORERS:

  • Goal and key moments

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  • Official line-ups and match report

    Inter-Parma

    Scorers:


    INTER (3-5-2): 1 Martinez; 28 Pavard, 31 Bisseck, 30 Carlos Augusto; 17 Diouf, 8 Sucic, 20 Calhanoglu, 22 Mkhitaryan, 32 Dimarco; 94 Esposito, 9 Thuram. Manager: Cristian Chivu


    PARMA (3-4-2-1): 40 Corvi; 15 Delprato, 34 Diego Carlos, 37 Troilo; 29 Carboni, 16 Keita, 4 Sierro, 14 Valeri; 19 Touré, 80 Fabbian; 23 Elphege. Manager: Alberto Gilardino



    REFEREE: Bonacina

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Serie A
Inter crest
Inter
INT
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR