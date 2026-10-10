On matchday six of Serie A, Cristian Chivu's Inter welcome Alberto Gilardino's Parma to the Meazza, with the latter taking charge of the Gialloblu for the first time after replacing Carlos Cuesta during the international break. The Nerazzurri return from top spot in the table, level with Roma on 13 points from four wins and one draw, which came against the Giallorossi themselves, who are away at Como tomorrow. Parma, meanwhile, have 4 points and went into the break on the back of their first win of the league campaign, against Genoa, after three defeats and a draw. Kick-off at San Siro is at 6pm today, with Bonacina the referee.





INTER v PARMA

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