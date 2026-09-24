Born in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires on 4 October 2004, an Argentine with an Italian passport, Santiago Beltran is 190cm tall, comfortable building from the back with his feet, makes the most of his strong left foot, and is already on the fringes of the Argentina national team.





Until the age of 12, he had actually played as an attacking midfielder and kept turning down every trial because of his studies. Then, shortly before coming of age, he changed position and went in goal after a team-mate's injury. Former River goalkeeping coach Tato Montes spotted him, brought him into the youth set-up and guided him through every step of the pathway. Now established in Argentina, head coach Scaloni has called him up for this long international break, and back home they talk about him as the new Dibu Martinez, a colleague with whom he shares the agency that manages his registration rights.





After starting out as Franco Armani's understudy, his season changed when the first-choice keeper suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury, opening the door to a starting spot. Beltran, who also had to put a bad ligament injury behind him, grabbed that chance in the best possible way and became a mainstay for his side, even if he could not prevent their elimination from the Copa Sudamericana. This season, across all competitions, he has already made 39 appearances, conceding 34 goals and keeping 15 clean sheets. His future is still to be written and he could revive the excellent history between Argentina and Inter.