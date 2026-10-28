Inter want to move early to beat the competition. Already planning for next season and the next transfer window, they are working to sign Finn Jeltsch, a German defender born in 2006 who came through at Nuremberg and has been at Stuttgart since 2025. Inter rate him highly because he has the qualities Chivu needs: he is quick and physically strong, can play in the centre or on the outside of a back three, and is comfortable on the ball in build-up play. Jeltsch is having a difficult season at Stuttgart, who are second from bottom in the league with five defeats in seven matches. That has not changed how the big clubs assess him, including Inter, who have had his name on their list for some time.
Inter move for Finn Jeltsch, but Barcelona are also interested
How much does Jeltsch cost?
Inter scouts have visited Stuttgart's MHP Arena several times, and their reports have always been positive. Contact with the defender's entourage has also been frequent. Klopp called him up for Germany's most recent Nations League fixtures. When those talks will lead to action remains to be seen. His wages are not a problem at around €1.3 million gross plus bonuses, but the transfer fee is. Stuttgart, who paid €9.5 million for him in 2025, want a fee close to €40 million. The clubs will have a chance to discuss it when the German side visit the Meazza for their Champions League match on Wednesday 28 November.
Watch out for Barcelona
Inter aren't the only club interested in Jeltsch. Barcelona are among Europe's top sides keen on him. According to Sport today, the German centre-back is Hansi Flick's first choice, and Flick has already discussed him with Laporta. Barcelona scouts also watched him in person on his Champions League debut against Viking. The sticking point is funding the move. The Catalan newspaper says Barcelona could put one of their current defenders up for sale, although waiting until summer 2027 is the more realistic option.
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