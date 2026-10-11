Inter Miami player ratings vs DC United: Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi dismantle visitors in four-goal rout

Dayne St. Clair - 7/10:

A relatively quiet evening for the shot-stopper, but he remained focused to preserve the clean sheet. He made 2 saves and showed good command of his area during DC United's brief spells of aerial pressure. His distribution helped initiate the sequences that led to Miami's dominance in possession.

Gonzalo Lujan - 7/10:

Lujan was disciplined in his positioning, rarely being caught out by DC United's overlapping runs. While he was less adventurous going forward than Reguilon, his defensive solidity was a key component of the team's clean sheet.

Casemiro - 8/10:

Deployed in the heart of the defence, the veteran utilised his elite reading of the game to intercept dangerous vertical passes. He acted as the primary progressor from the back, maintaining a high pass completion rate and providing the structural stability needed for the attackers to roam freely.

Micael - 7/10:

A solid performance alongside Casemiro. He was physically dominant in his individual duels and ensured the backline stayed connected. His positioning restricted DC United's strikers to low-probability efforts before he was substituted in the 70th minute.

Sergi Reguilon - 7/10:

Reguilon provided excellent width on the left flank, acting as a vital outlet when play became congested centrally. He managed his defensive duties well before being replaced in the 78th minute, ensuring the visitors found little joy down his side of the pitch.