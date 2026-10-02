Inter, Martinez: "We concede too many goals, but it is not always the goalkeeper's fault. I deal with mistakes calmly"

"We are doing well, but it is important to underline what we are not doing at our best, especially in the defensive phase: we are conceding too many goals.

It is easy to look at the goalkeeper, but we are a team and from the first to the last of us, we all have to raise our level, and I believe we will do it because if we have one characteristic, it is that we are always hungry. We always want to win, to try to improve, to add something in every match so that we can reach our best in the decisive moments of the season."



