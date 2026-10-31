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Samir Handanovic has lived through plenty of derbies. During his long spell at Inter, first as first-choice goalkeeper and then as leader and captain, the Slovenian experienced historic highs and extraordinary lows. Yet Milan-Inter has always stood apart, a fixture even harder to describe from the perspective of someone stationed at one end of the pitch.

Speaking to Repubblica, the former coach of Inter's youth teams recalled the derbies of his career and explained how goalkeepers experience them, focusing on Mike Maignan and Josep Martinez while also looking to the future.