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FBL-C1-EUR-FEYENOORD-INTER MILANAFP
Emanuele Tramacere
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Inter, Cristian Chivu: “I’ve never had any doubts about this team’s qualities. We’ve understood what we’re less good at”

Inter
Feyenoord
Champions League
Feyenoord vs Inter

Inter respond immediately after derby defeat and get back on track in the Champions League

Next matches
HEE

HEE

Eredivisie

08 Nov 2026

FEY

FEY

INT

INT

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

COM

COM

After losing the derby, Inter needed a win to silence the criticism. They delivered at Rotterdam's De Kuip, beating Feyenoord 3-0 to revive their Champions League campaign. Speaking to Sky Sport afterwards, Inter manager Cristian Chivu looked pleased and stressed the excellent values within his squad.

  • “We have values and have understood what is wrong”

    "We have values, we have understood certain things and put them into practice on the pitch. That does not mean we had not done well up to now. We tried to be the best version of ourselves and today we came through well in terms of intent, intensity and what was needed in an important match at a difficult ground. We always discuss how to correct our mistakes; sometimes we manage it better than others. We have understood the things we are less good at"

  • The internal debate

    "We always talk things through, when things are going well and when they are going less well. We correct our mistakes, sometimes more successfully than others, and perhaps we’ve managed to improve the things that weren’t going so well."

  • A group with values

    "Everyone at Inter is aware of the qualities of this group, who are trying to take the club to a high level, and on that we have never had any doubts."

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  • Continuity

    "Consistency brings results and gives you confidence in what you do throughout the season. This match gives us a much better understanding of what we want to build. We start out knowing that football can take you down strange paths, but you have to respond to find the right path again."

Next matches
HEE

HEE

Eredivisie

08 Nov 2026

FEY

FEY

INT

INT

Serie A

08 Nov 2026

COM

COM