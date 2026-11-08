Inter-Como

INTER

J. Martinez 6: has little to do in the first half, but protects his side from Nico Paz's dangerous cross from the right. It is the only time he has to intervene.

Akanji 6.5: plays his part in an excellent defensive display, nullifying a goal threat like Douvikas.

Bastoni 7: shuts down space in the penalty area and becomes an impassable wall in the second half. An out-and-out defender's performance in the mould of Acerbi.

Carlos Augusto 6.5: threatens with a header midway through the first half. A superb piece of play from Nico Paz draws a booking, but he remains alert to the Argentine's surging runs.

Spence 7: unlocks the match, driving down the right and crossing for Esposito's goal. He keeps the Como defence on its toes. The summer signing who has impressed most so far.

Barella 6.5: makes his physical presence felt in midfield and risks a yellow card several times, but often starts dangerous moves. Full of energy.

Calhanoglu 6: rarely comes to the fore, which is notable for a player like him in a match Inter dominate for long stretches. He is not at the physical level of his glory days, but can afford it. (Sucic on from the 81st minute, no rating)

Zielinski 6.5: brings structure and intelligence to midfield, organising Inter's attacks effectively. (Mkhitaryan on from the 73rd minute, 5.5: starts carelessly and loses the ball in a dangerous area, allowing Como to threaten)

Dimarco 6.5: shows the pace of his best days in the first half, then goes close to his first goal of the season with two dangerous shots in the second. A performance up to last season's standard. (Diouf on from the 88th minute)

P. Esposito 7: finishes Spence's assist like a true striker to open the scoring. He gives Inter a powerful presence in the centre of the penalty area and battles away from goal too, picking up a yellow card. He goes off exhausted. (Bonny on from the 73rd minute, 6: races through after a well-placed pass for what would have been 3-0, but is offside)

Thuram 7.5: carries the team on his shoulders. He first finds Spence for Esposito's goal, then takes matters into his own hands for the second, helped by Valle's blunder, to score his fifth league goal and his sixth against Como. He plays with maturity and leadership, shows flashes of class and tracks back to double up on opponents. Ricci's mistake gives him a chance for a second goal after the break. The best player on the pitch and the driving force behind this Inter side without Lautaro. (Pavard on from the 88th minute, no rating)

Manager Chivu 7: his Inter put the disappointing derby behind them with a superb response in Serie A, following their fine win in Rotterdam. His fierce pressing and devastating counter-attacks overwhelm Fabregas in the first half, although the Como side at San Siro are a far cry from the team admired so far in the league and Champions League. He remains the Spanish manager's kryptonite.