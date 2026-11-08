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FC Internazionale v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Inter-Como, CM’s player ratings: Thuram inspires, Spence forces the lock. Paz and Da Cuhna disappoint

Inter vs Como
Inter
Como
Serie A

The ratings from the San Siro showdown between Chivu and Fabregas.

Next matches
COM

COM

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

CGL

CGL

ATA

ATA

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

INT

INT

Inter-Como

INTER

J. Martinez 6: has little to do in the first half, but protects his side from Nico Paz's dangerous cross from the right. It is the only time he has to intervene.

Akanji 6.5: plays his part in an excellent defensive display, nullifying a goal threat like Douvikas.

Bastoni 7: shuts down space in the penalty area and becomes an impassable wall in the second half. An out-and-out defender's performance in the mould of Acerbi.

Carlos Augusto 6.5: threatens with a header midway through the first half. A superb piece of play from Nico Paz draws a booking, but he remains alert to the Argentine's surging runs.

Spence 7: unlocks the match, driving down the right and crossing for Esposito's goal. He keeps the Como defence on its toes. The summer signing who has impressed most so far.

Barella 6.5: makes his physical presence felt in midfield and risks a yellow card several times, but often starts dangerous moves. Full of energy.

Calhanoglu 6: rarely comes to the fore, which is notable for a player like him in a match Inter dominate for long stretches. He is not at the physical level of his glory days, but can afford it. (Sucic on from the 81st minute, no rating)

Zielinski 6.5: brings structure and intelligence to midfield, organising Inter's attacks effectively. (Mkhitaryan on from the 73rd minute, 5.5: starts carelessly and loses the ball in a dangerous area, allowing Como to threaten)

Dimarco 6.5: shows the pace of his best days in the first half, then goes close to his first goal of the season with two dangerous shots in the second. A performance up to last season's standard. (Diouf on from the 88th minute)

P. Esposito 7: finishes Spence's assist like a true striker to open the scoring. He gives Inter a powerful presence in the centre of the penalty area and battles away from goal too, picking up a yellow card. He goes off exhausted. (Bonny on from the 73rd minute, 6: races through after a well-placed pass for what would have been 3-0, but is offside)

Thuram 7.5: carries the team on his shoulders. He first finds Spence for Esposito's goal, then takes matters into his own hands for the second, helped by Valle's blunder, to score his fifth league goal and his sixth against Como. He plays with maturity and leadership, shows flashes of class and tracks back to double up on opponents. Ricci's mistake gives him a chance for a second goal after the break. The best player on the pitch and the driving force behind this Inter side without Lautaro. (Pavard on from the 88th minute, no rating)

Manager Chivu 7: his Inter put the disappointing derby behind them with a superb response in Serie A, following their fine win in Rotterdam. His fierce pressing and devastating counter-attacks overwhelm Fabregas in the first half, although the Como side at San Siro are a far cry from the team admired so far in the league and Champions League. He remains the Spanish manager's kryptonite.

  • Como

    Sanchez 5.5: Fabregas surprisingly picks him ahead of Butez, and it doesn't pay off. From the first play, he looks uncertain, failing to call for the ball and nearly causing a disaster with Ramon. He reacts slowly to Thuram's left-footed effort for the second goal, though the shot is powerful and comes from close range. He concedes a corner from a Carlos Augusto shot that would have gone wide. In the second half, he is clumsy again when attempting to save from Dimarco.

    Yan Couto 5: Too lightweight at this level and against certain opponents. He watches Inter surge down his flank without responding and offers virtually nothing going forward in the first 45 minutes. After the break, he tries to push further forward, but everything he does lacks pace.

    (from the 74th minute: Caqueret, not rated)

    Ramon 4.5: A breakdown in communication with Sanchez nearly leads to a spectacular own goal after just a few minutes. Esposito gets completely the better of him in the move that makes it 1-0. Ramon's movement also keeps Spence, who provides the assist, onside on the right. He watches without intervening when Inter score their second.

    Kempf 5: Thuram has a turn of pace he cannot match and repeatedly takes him on. Like the entire defensive line, he struggles with Inter's constant off-the-ball runs.

    Valle 4.5: Inter's first goal comes from the right, where he should be defending against an unstoppable Spence while trying to attack. His attempted clearance of Zielinski's cross lands at Thuram's feet for the 2-0. He misses Nico Paz's shot-cross by a whisker.

    (from the 74th minute: Kaiki 6: Immediately brings running and attacking intent on the left, everything Valle had lacked. His lay-off leads to Nico Paz hitting the crossbar).

    Perrone 5: Chivu's midfielders press aggressively all over the pitch and close off every passing lane. The Argentinian offers little in response, looking timid and short on inspiration.

    (from the 46th minute: Smolcic 5.5: Comes on to reinforce the defensive line and allow Couto to move into midfield. He does not look out of place, although Inter remain dangerous down his side).

    Milla 5: Even his experience cannot help him stand out in an unusually subdued first half from Como. He never finds the right moment to make a play, and his use of the ball becomes a problem. Nothing changes in the second half.

    Da Cunha 4.5: Beaten to the ball in the counter-attack that produces Inter's 1-0, he misplaces virtually every pass in the first half. He cannot set the tempo, let alone halt Inter's repeated advances.

    (from the 74th minute: Liberali, not rated)

    Nico Paz 5.5: Como's first effort towards Martinez's goal comes from him after a lay-off from Baturina. Throughout the first half, he throws up his arms asking for the ball, but receives only predictable passes or ones beyond his reach. His shot-cross in the 63rd minute gives Martinez his first real scare of the match. From Kaiki's assist, he strikes the crossbar in spectacular fashion in the 83rd minute.

    Baturina 4.5: A lone voice in the wilderness throughout the first half, he searches for a position he never finds. Fabregas decides he is not in the game and leaves him in the dressing room after the interval

    (from the 46th minute: Ricci 5: Too ponderous and slow to help the team push up the pitch and gain momentum. An uncertain moment from him creates a good scoring chance for Thuram

    Douvikas 5: He battles in vain during the first 45 minutes to stay involved and get more touches of the ball. His pass across the pitch to Baturina leads to the first chance created by Nico Paz. He makes little impact in the second half, too, coming back down to earth after the high of Lens

    Manager Fabregas 5: Gets both his match preparation and his choice of players wrong. Inter overwhelm his Como with pace and aggression. Thuram and his team-mates reach the ball first time and again, showing from the very first challenge a greater desire to win. His substitutions come too late and do not change the situation. After the thoroughly deserved praise for Lens, this is a poor setback.

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Next matches
COM

COM

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

CGL

CGL

ATA

ATA

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

INT

INT