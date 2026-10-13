"One team was running and the other was walking? I said it before; I don't need to watch it again. My feeling is that frustration got the better of us and we lost our intensity. We pushed too far forward, forgetting to get back for the second balls. We lost our balance and pressed at the wrong times. We never managed to match their pressing and were always late. Perhaps I should have conveyed more calm and composure at half-time without getting the team too fired up. Sometimes you have to be more clinical in front of goal; perhaps we'll have to change something."