If I have managed to find some stability, it is thanks to the love of my family, who have stood by me through this year and a half, which has not been easy, even by my own expectations: I am lucky to have a wife who takes a lot of the off-field burden away and is curious about my world. She gets involved, wants to be with me and shares the bad moments too: she tells me off for the way I answer journalists, for the way I behave and for what she sees on the touchline, like the spitting.