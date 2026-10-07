"Goalkeepers? They all need miles in their legs, especially a goalkeeper. Tennis is different because of how people judge it: if you lose a match in tennis, that's it, it ends there, and two days later you travel to the next tournament. When a goalkeeper makes a mistake, hundreds of people judge the error as if it were the end of the world, and that is not fair. A striker who misses a one-on-one with the goalkeeper is not judged in the same way as a goalkeeper who makes a mistake. It is not easy for a goalkeeper to maintain self-belief and mental strength. After a mistake, I look at how they react, and my players have always reacted this year when they have made mistakes.

Martinez? He is someone who takes responsibility for mistakes, maintains an important level of professionalism and makes himself available to the group. For me, he is more than ready. The call-up to the national team? We hope it also helps in the judgements of those judging him from the outside."