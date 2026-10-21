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cm grafica chivu inter 2026 27 16 9Getty Images / Calciomercato
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Inter, Chivu changes the defence: what’s new and who misses out

Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Champions League
Inter
Shakhtar Donetsk

Too many goals conceded: Inter manager seeks other solutions in the Champions League

Inter need a spark after their Champions League struggles, and Cristian Chivu is weighing up a defensive reshuffle for the match against Shakhtar. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Alessandro Bastoni could move into the centre of the back line, with Akanji on the right and Carlos Augusto on the left, initially leaving Bisseck out. The plan aims to improve their build-up play and attacking threat while adding solidity.


  • The numbers

    Inter have conceded 15 goals in nine matches this season, prompting their manager to seek a better balance. Bastoni plays down the defensive problems, putting many of the goals conceded down to individual errors. He also identifies the mental side as one of the main problems to have emerged in Europe.


    As for expectations, Bastoni urges people to keep them low, stressing that the Champions League remains a dream rather than a guaranteed objective. Inter must beat Shakhtar to keep alive their hopes of direct qualification among the top eight.

  • The probable line-up

    Inter's expected line-up against Shakhtar tonight.

    INTER (3-5-2): Josep Martínez; Akanji, Bastoni, Carlos Augusto; Diouf, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Bonny, Thuram. Manager: Chivu.

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