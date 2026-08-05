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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Inter, Chivu: "At the start, mistakes and too much haste. The only concern is the players' fitness"

Inter
C. Chivu

The manager speaks after the draw in the derby with AC Milan played in Perth

Cristian Chivu has commented on the 1-1 draw in the friendly derby against AC Milan in Perth. Below are his words, as reported by fcinter1908.it.


"How satisfied am I with the team’s performance? I can see progress, the lads are working very hard and in recent days we have worked hard. At this moment we are not too interested in the results of the matches we play, but we want to do good work and above all improve our fitness. I would say some players got good minutes and we are pleased with the quality they showed, despite not being in the best condition yet and not yet having that sharpness in their legs".



  • "At the start of the match we probably found it a bit difficult to occupy the spaces, we made a few more mistakes in our passing and playing out from the back, we were a little too hasty in what we did, but there was also the quality of the opposition, who caused us a few problems with their pressing. As the minutes went by we grew into the game, found more ways out and I would say we played rather well."



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  • "At the moment our main concern remains the players' fitness, their health and improving their physical condition, while respecting the principles of what we are trying to convey and adding something to what the team have shown they can do in recent years".

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