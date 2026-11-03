66' GOAL DISALLOWED - Inter work the ball along the ground, and Bonny lays it off to Spence in the area. Spence slips a pass through to Dimarco, whose low cross gives Pio Esposito a tap-in, but the assistant flags for offside. A lengthy VAR check confirms the decision. Only Esposito's shoulder puts him offside, and only by a narrow margin.

54' GOAL - Barella takes a throw-in and plays the ball wide to Zielinski. Picking it up just beyond the centre circle, Zielinski carries it to the edge of the area, beats Zechiel and drives a powerful left-footed shot past Ernst at his near post.

48' CHANCE - Spence receives the ball on the edge of the area, takes on his marker and shifts it on to his right foot. Ernst saves his shot and turns it behind for a corner.

45' - Zielinski carries the ball into the attacking third and lets fly again, this time with his left foot. Ernst dives to turn it away.

43' CHANCE - A forward pass finds Ferri alone in front of Martinez, but he miscontrols it and inadvertently sets up the onrushing Read. Read sends his first-time right-footed shot over.

38' CHANCE - Barella controls an aerial ball first time and plays it to Zielniski, who makes space on the edge of the area with a body feint before shooting just wide.

34' GOAL - Dimarco plays the ball through Barella, and Inter switch play to Spence on the right. The Englishman enters the area and hits a shot-cross that takes a deflection and loops towards the far post. Pio Esposito rises to head it in off the crossbar.

30' CHANCE - Moussa skips past Dimarco in the penalty area as if he were a training cone and drives to the byline, forcing Martinez to come out low. The winger tries to chip him, but the Spanish goalkeeper makes a superb save.

19' INTER SCARE - A long ball from Feyenoord catches Akanji and Josep Martinez at cross purposes. Akanji makes a poor clearance, taking the ball away from Martinez, who has come well off his line. Ezechiel then miscontrols it in the area, allowing Martinez to intervene and save.

18' Ernst makes a mistake with a clearance from his feet, allowing Inter to win the ball back in the penalty area. Thuram gets a shot away after a scramble, but Ernst saves it.

14' CHANCE - Spence reaches the byline on the right but overhits his cross. The ball runs all the way to Federico Dimarco on the left, and the full-back shoots first time. Read deflects it behind for a corner.

8' GOAL - Bisseck pushes forward and knocks Valente off balance, allowing Pio Esposito to win the ball back. He then takes matters into his own hands, curling a left-footed shot inside the far post to beat Ernst.

3' YELLOW CARD - Hakan Calhanoglu slides in on Ferri and misses the ball. Referee Nyberg shows him an early yellow card despite vehement protests from the Turk.

0' Kick-off at 21:00 at De Kuip in Rotterdam

INFO, STATISTICS AND MINUTE-BY-MINUTE COMMENTARY HERE