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Emanuele Tramacere

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Inter-Betis, the highs and lows: what a debut for Stones! Bonny better than Pio Esposito. Diouf take a step back, Carlos Augusto struggle

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The pass marks and fail marks from Inter’s final friendly before their Serie A debut against Monza.

Inter's final summer friendly is done. Now it gets serious. At the San Nicola in Bari, Inter beat Real Betis 1-0 thanks to a debut goal from Stones.

Facing the green-and-whites, Cristian Chivuwanted encouraging signs over his players' fitness before the match that will open the 2026/2027 Serie A season. On Saturday 23 August, Lautaro and his team-mates will kick off at San Siro at 18.30 as reigning Italian champions. This test offered some positive signals, and some that were less encouraging.


Here are the players who impressed and the ones who did not:


  • TOP

    Calhanoglu: sets the tempo, keeps things ticking and sprays an endless stream of passes. He also goes close twice from distance. He is not yet at 100 per cent, but compared with the matches against Juventus and AC Milan his level has already gone up.


    Barella: Inter's tireless little engine is purring again at very high revs. His early ball for Bonny is inch-perfect, then he wins it back and drives forward again as if it were a real match. Every now and then he gets caught in a few slightly forced plays, born of the friendly atmosphere, and they jar a little, but the legs are there.


    Bonny:practically all of Inter's dangerous attacking moves went through him, either as the provider or at the finishing stage. He drifts right and left alongside target man Pio Esposito and makes the most of the spaces. The goal is still missing, and he is starting to feel that psychologically too, but it will come.


    Dimarco: surprise, surprise. There is one Inter without Dimarco and another that are three times more dangerous in attack with him on the pitch, and once again today in the second half he changes the face of the match. How? By doing what Carlos Augusto failed to do, namely stealing a yard on the defence with first-time assists, layoffs and smart use of space.


    Stones: he could hardly have dreamed of a better debut. His understanding with Akanji virtually snuffs out every Betis chance, his passing is full of quality and then comes the goal at last, a turn and finish in the box from Pavard's aerial assist, which proves decisive in the final victory.

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  • Flop

    Carlos Augusto: Chivu moves him back into his natural role out wide, but the Brazilian's lack of sharpness is obvious. He never plays first time, struggles against Antony, who turns into their most dangerous player, and even when he gets forward he takes an extra touch, making life easier for the defenders.


    Zielinski: the difference in tempo compared with the other two midfielders stands out. He keeps ticking over at the same pace without ever stepping it up, and struggles to help with the double-ups out wide. Not his best game.


    Pio Esposito: he puts himself about and uses his body well, but he too still looks really sluggish and short of explosiveness. Twice he arrives late to a ball flashing across the middle of the box. He needs time to get up to speed, and Inter do not have that time.


    Diouf: the Frenchman takes his first real step backwards on the right wing compared with his other pre-season outings. This time he almost never beats his man or gets to the byline to cause problems, nor does he let loose with the bursts and moves Chivu wants from him. There are still flashes of quality, but with less courage than usual.


    Luis Henrique: much the same applies as with Diouf. Inter are almost never dangerous down that side, except when it is Sucic breaking into those areas. Too timid, he struggles to get stuck in, and even defensively the only dangerous moments come from a couple of poor reads by the Brazilian. Perhaps he is already thinking about leaving.

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