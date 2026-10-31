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AC Milan v FC Internazionale - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
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Inter, Barella speaks: “We weren’t well-drilled in switching formation. We can’t keep getting our starts wrong and taking games to the 90th minute”

AC Milan vs Inter
AC Milan
Inter
Serie A
N. Barella
Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT

MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC

Inter midfielder Nicolò Barella discussed the match with Sky Sport and Dazn : "It's our approach that we struggle with more than the tension of matches. We need to improve it. We can't always turn things around. We always take matches to the 90th minute, but sometimes we need to manage them, especially as our energy levels aren't always at their best. Do I regret the foul on Musah? Yes, absolutely. I made the wrong decision. Right now, when we make a mistake, we are punished. We certainly need to examine ourselves and improve. Then, once we get going, we control the match."

  • “We weren’t yet up to speed with the change of formation”

    "We were in an emergency situation today. Pio and Bonny had fevers, and Bonny had a temperature of 39. Not having fresh substitutes may have affected the manager's decisions. Attitude mattered more than anything. We struggled to get going and realised too late that the players between the lines would make the difference, but we were not well drilled in this change of formation. Attitude is what matters, and we were missing something."

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Next matches
FEY

FEY

Champions League

03 Nov 2026

INT

INT

MIL

MIL

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

FTC

FTC