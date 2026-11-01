Inter's 3-1 derby defeat extended their winless run in the fixture to seven matches, prompting soul-searching within the club. At the Giuseppe Meazza, many Inter players were short of full fitness. Even so, many came away with a damning verdict on one player in particular, partly because of his post-match comments: Nicolò Barella.
On the pitch, the Italian midfielder made significant mistakes. The numbers also confirm his clear decline compared with the last two seasons. His post-match interview raised further questions after he called out both his team-mates and manager Cristian Chivu in no uncertain terms.