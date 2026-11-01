Barella isn't playing at the pace he set over the last two seasons. That makes him less of a threat and probably means he needs a few more matches off.

More worrying, though, is the impression that his biggest problem right now is mental as well as physical. His comments to Sky and DAZN after the match offered the clearest warning sign.

"Since the start of the year, we've lacked the right attitude. That's a bad thing. We've also shown our strength in the second halves of matches, but not every game is the same. Fatigue takes its toll. We need to look each other in the eye. For some time now, we haven't approached the derby in the best way. Being the strongest is not enough, and we've been the strongest before without winning.

Not having fresh attacking substitutes on the bench probably influenced the manager's decisions, and we tried to do something different, perhaps losing our sense of certainty".