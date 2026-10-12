Inter keep marching on in the league as they prepare for a Champions League night that could already prove a turning point in their season. Cristian Chivu continues to reshape his side, but one of the few untouchables at the start of this season has also been one of its biggest surprises: Andy Diouf.





His switch from central midfield to wing-back has won over everyone at Appiano Gentile and prompted Zinedine Zidane to call him up to the France squad. The transformation is also attracting interest from many of Europe's top clubs.