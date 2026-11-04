His derby goal did little to calm things at Inter, and he watched from his sofa as the team got back on track in the Champions League in Rotterdam because he was suspended. Alessandro Bastoni is going through an up-and-down spell at Inter. A dressing-room leader, he was among the first to speak out, urging his team-mates to keep their feet on the ground even before the match against Shakhtar Donetsk that ended with a sending-off. Yet the transfer market continues to cast a shadow over his future. According to Tuttosport, Barcelona have come back in for him.
Inter, Barcelona renew their interest in Bastoni: one request before considering a contract renewal
Contract expires in 2028
There has been no talk of a renewal for the Italian defender born in 1999, though his contract officially runs until 30 June 2028, the same expiry date as Carlos Augusto and Markus Thuram (with talks already under way), Akanji, Zielinski, Pavard, Stones and, since yesterday, Federico Dimarco. His €5.5 million annual salary is already among the highest in the squad, costing Inter around €10 million gross per season.
Barcelona want to change their defence
Barcelona have decided to reinvest much of their budget in defence over the upcoming transfer windows. They plan to let Koundé and Balde leave, and probably Christensen too, while bringing in a versatile wide player and another centre-back, preferably left-footed and good on the ball.
After making enquiries last summer, Barcelona have again approached the Italian defender's representatives. A year ago, he confirmed to sporting director Deco that he would not be averse to a move to Barcelona if his relationship with Inter came to an end.
Bastoni’s request
Bastoni is happy in Milan. He will eventually sit down with Marotta and Baccin to discuss whether and how to extend his contract, which expires on 30 June 2028. First, though, he wants a concrete alternative on the table.
According to Tuttosport, he wants an assurance from Hansi Flick that, if he decides to pursue the Catalan club's interest, he would have an important role, if not a starting one, in Barcelona's defensive rotation. Only then will he listen to Inter's offer and weigh up the two options.
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