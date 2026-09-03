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Grafica Calhanoglu Thuram
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Inter, Baccin’s first challenge: 11 contracts close to expiry, the situation case by case

Inter
Transfers
F. Dimarco
H. Calhanoglu
A. Bastoni
M. Thuram

For Inter’s new sporting director, there is immediately important work to be completed

Dario Baccin's first job, after taking over yesterday as Inter's new sporting director in place of Piero Ausilio, will be sorting out the contract renewals for deals nearing expiry. He will not handle it alone, of course, because the owners and president Beppe Marotta will have a major say, but Baccin will still play an important role as part of the wider effort.


In Inter's 2026-27 squad, four players are out of contract on 30 June 2026, while another seven see their deals expire on 30 June 2028. The first group is clearly the priority and those situations need sorting quickly, but the 2028 cases also need attention soon. Everyone at the club knows how risky it is to reach the final year of a contract and go through a transfer window without a clear plan.



  • Out of contract in 2027

    In 2027, the contracts of third-choice goalkeeper Raffaele Di Gennaro (born in 1993), Federico Dimarco (born in 1997), Hakan Calhanoglu (born in 1994) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (born in 1989) will all expire. The Armenian is likely to bring his Inter adventure to an end, while the situations involving the Turk and the Italy international are both heating up. Calhanoglu has made a brilliant start to the season and Inter want to tie him down to a new deal, while in Turkey and beyond they are already dreaming of snapping him up on a free. The Dimarco situation is delicate too, and we have dedicated a separate in-depth piece to it (READ HERE).

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  • Out of contract in 2028

    Among the contracts expiring on 30 June 2028 are several big names in the Inter squad: Alessandro Bastoni (born in 1999), Marcus Thuram (born in 1997), Carlos Augusto (born in 1999), Manuel Akanji (born in 1995), John Stones (born in 1994), Benjamin Pavard (born in 1996) and Piotr Zielinski (born in 1994).


    Alessandro Bastoni's situation is naturally one of the most important to watch. He stayed at Appiano this year after months of transfer rumours had suggested he was on his way out, as is Marcus Thuram's, with the forward having joined Inter on a free transfer in 2023 and therefore representing a potential source of capital gain that would disappear if his deal was allowed to expire.

  • The table

    Contract expires on 30/06/2027

    Federico Dimarco

    Hakan Calhanoglu

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan

    Raffaele Di Gennaro


    Contract expires on 30/06/2028

    Alessandri Bastoni

    Marcus Thuram

    Carlos Augusto

    Manuel Akanji

    John Stones

    Benjamin Pavard

    Piotr Zielinski


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