Inter are already planning for the future with a transfer strategy that, barring surprises or a change of direction, has already identified the areas where the biggest slice of the budget available to new sporting director Dario Baccin will be spent.
They want their marquee signing to come in defence, while the attack will also be strengthened. The Nerazzurri also intend to add a midfielder, but only one with a very low financial impact in terms of amortisation and, if possible, wages too. Among the names now being assessed by the club's hierarchy are two profiles whose contracts expire in June and who have already been offered.