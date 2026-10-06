Keep an eye on the players whose contracts expire on 30 June 2027, because they could sign a pre-contract with a new club from January.

According to Tuttosport, Inter have been tracking developments in the renewal talks between Frank Zambo-Anguissa and Napoli for some time, and those negotiations are not moving forward. A departure looks the most likely outcome, with AC Milan also showing interest during this break. Milan like the Cameroonian because he offers something completely different to the midfielders they already have.





Then there is the other name, a potential return to Inter, with Mateo Kovacic's deal at Manchester City also expiring in June. For the Croatian, it would be like coming full circle after winning everything around Europe and he has been offered, but right now his characteristics are more similar to those of Sucic and Zielinski.