Inside Nico Paz’s crisis: in this form, he brings no added value to Como

First came the illusion, then the disappointment. Cesc Fabregas sees yesterday's defeat away to Feyenoord in Rotterdam as a step in Como's development, though. "It's our first time in Europe and we're still learning," said the Spanish manager, who took responsibility for the result and some of his decisions during the 90 minutes. The defeat in the Netherlands also confirms a dip in form for Como, who have taken a defeat and a draw from their last two Serie A matches, and above all for their brightest star, Nico Paz. He started as a false nine to cover for the absences of the injured Moise Kean and Tasos Douvikas. Douvikas came off the bench in the second half and scored late on.