This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Incredible Cristiano Ronaldo iPhone gesture at Real Madrid revealed as ex-team-mate pays tribute to 'superhuman' CR7 C. Ronaldo Real Madrid LaLiga Al Nassr FC Cristiano Ronaldo used to shower his Real Madrid team-mates with generous gifts, according to former goalkeeper Kiko Casilla. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ronaldo generosity revealed at Real Madrid

Would buy team-mates and staff gifts

Casilla full of praise for Portugal star Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱