The problem in Italy is the foundations, the infrastructure. A team like Paris FC have a modern stadium where fans are welcomed properly and can create a special atmosphere. If Lazio had a stadium like the ones in Strasbourg and Lyon, everything would change.

In Italy we are behind in this respect.

Most of what I know, I learned in the street when I was a kid. I know times have changed, that young people no longer play in the street: it is a phrase heard a thousand times, but today’s players and tomorrow’s players need to keep firmly in mind that the aim remains to have fun, wherever you decide to play