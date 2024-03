Majority of Kaizer Chiefs fans are frustrated and feel their current squad can't deliver with the current technical team.

Chiefs play Cape Town City in the Premier Soccer League game that will be staged at the Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

However, it seems their fans have given up on the team's chances to perform well in the ongoing campaign.

They feel the current squad is not motivated to win a trophy and the reserves have an attitude that can take Amakhosi forward.