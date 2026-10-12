Kolo Muani stands amid the sluggishness, a centre-forward ill-suited to this style of play. He needs space, counter-attacks and open ground ahead of him. Those were the things that made him great in Frankfurt, and this system denies him all of them from the outset. He is a javelin thrower asked to compete in a hotel room. He barely shoots and grows despondent. When a good chance does come, he blasts the ball against the crossbar from zero metres out, rendering pointless the first goal of his season, which he had scored with enormous difficulty shortly before. The club wanted and paid for a centre-forward despite knowing since the summer what kind of football Luciano Spalletti would play. Grave, but not serious. Again.



