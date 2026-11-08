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AC MIlan v SS Lazio - Serie AGetty Images Sport
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Ibrahimovic Jr steals the show for AC Milan Primavera: brace and a Zlatan-style message: “We can win everything”

Serie A
AC Milan

AC Milan’s Primavera score another five: AlbinoLeffe beaten. AC Milan dominate and win 5-1 at the PUMA House of Football.

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

FRC

FRC

Milan claim a 5-1 win over AlbinoLeffe in the 10th round of the 2026/27 Primavera 1 season, thanks to a brace from Ibrahimović and goals from Balentien, Anastasio and Zaramella. That makes it three consecutive wins, including the Coppa Italia, and a second five-goal haul after last week's win against Monza. Milan move to 21 points in the table, with a game in hand on their rivals.

Just as at Monzello, four different players got on the scoresheet, with Zaramella and Anastasio among them again. Anastasio has now scored in four consecutive league matches, having also struck against Cagliari, Fiorentina and Monza. Renna's changes to his starting line-up from the previous match supplied the other two scorers: Balentien, with his first goal of the Primavera season, and Ibrahimović, with his first two goals in an AC Milan shirt. In the 11th round, Milan travel to Rome on 22 November to face unbeaten league leaders Lazio. It will be a tough match, but AcMilan.com says Milan go into it with the right energy.

  • Like dad Zlatan

    Vincent Ibrahimovic, Zlatan's second child, scored a brace for AC Milan Primavera in their 5-1 win over AlbinoLeffe. He said:

    How important was it to win today?

    "Every match is important because every match is worth three points. We got them today; we couldn't have done any better."

    How much had you been looking forward to such an intense match? And those two fine goals?

    "It's what I worked for during the week, what we put in. At the end of the day, it wasn't just me who scored: there were others who provided the assists, and they're important too. I worked hard for this moment and I was waiting for it."

    How far can this team go?

    "I think we'll win everything. We have to stay focused, but we work well and we've won our last three matches. We have to keep going just as strongly."

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Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

22 Nov 2026

FRC

FRC