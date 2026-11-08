Milan claim a 5-1 win over AlbinoLeffe in the 10th round of the 2026/27 Primavera 1 season, thanks to a brace from Ibrahimović and goals from Balentien, Anastasio and Zaramella. That makes it three consecutive wins, including the Coppa Italia, and a second five-goal haul after last week's win against Monza. Milan move to 21 points in the table, with a game in hand on their rivals.
Just as at Monzello, four different players got on the scoresheet, with Zaramella and Anastasio among them again. Anastasio has now scored in four consecutive league matches, having also struck against Cagliari, Fiorentina and Monza. Renna's changes to his starting line-up from the previous match supplied the other two scorers: Balentien, with his first goal of the Primavera season, and Ibrahimović, with his first two goals in an AC Milan shirt. In the 11th round, Milan travel to Rome on 22 November to face unbeaten league leaders Lazio. It will be a tough match, but AcMilan.com says Milan go into it with the right energy.