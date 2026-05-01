Social-media photos showed the wrecked car at the side of the track, yet both occupants escaped unharmed. "It was a heavy crash, but it proves we're in safe cars. I'm glad we came out unscathed," Verstappen said afterwards.

"There are always dangers in many things you do," his son Max said. "But yes, racing is still dangerous." The fact that he sits in a supposedly very safe car in Formula 1 makes no difference. "You can simply hit something at the wrong angle. It doesn't help how safe the cars are." Sometimes you "just have bad luck."