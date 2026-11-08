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Villarreal CF v SSC Napoli - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

“I can’t hear you, you can’t be heard”: Napoli, boos for Lang at the Maradona

N. Lang
SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli vs Lazio
Lazio
Serie A

A remark by the Dutchman reportedly sparked boos from the fans

Next matches
LAZ

LAZ

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

LEC

LEC

NAP

NAP

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

TOR

TOR

"I can't hear you, you can't be heard". The remark, which DAZN pitchside reporter Alessio De Giuseppe says Noa Lang directed at Napoli's Curva, reportedly drew repeated boos from the Maradona crowd towards the Dutch player born in 1999.

  • With Lazio ahead in the final 15 minutes of the first half against Napoli, Noa Lang was still among the best performers in Max Allegri's team. Napoli fans booed him every time he got the ball.

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Next matches
LAZ

LAZ

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

LEC

LEC

NAP

NAP

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

TOR

TOR