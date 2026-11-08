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"I can't hear you, you can't be heard". The remark, which DAZN pitchside reporter Alessio De Giuseppe says Noa Lang directed at Napoli's Curva, reportedly drew repeated boos from the Maradona crowd towards the Dutch player born in 1999.
"I can't hear you, you can't be heard". The remark, which DAZN pitchside reporter Alessio De Giuseppe says Noa Lang directed at Napoli's Curva, reportedly drew repeated boos from the Maradona crowd towards the Dutch player born in 1999.
With Lazio ahead in the final 15 minutes of the first half against Napoli, Noa Lang was still among the best performers in Max Allegri's team. Napoli fans booed him every time he got the ball.
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