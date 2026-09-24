Even the biggest pessimists did not see this coming from Abdullah Al-Hamdan. The Saudi Arabia striker hit a worrying new low on the night his side beat Kuwait 1-0 on Wednesday, in the opening round of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup.

Al-Hamdan started the match but never got going. He squandered two clear chances and mishandled several attacks, caught out by poor positioning and a reluctance to make the decisive call.

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