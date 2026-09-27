One Serie B player has grabbed the spotlight in these opening months of the new season: Adin Licina, a 2007-born attacking midfielder for Cremonese who joined in the summer on a dry loan from Juventus. After a season with the Next Gen, Juventus chose to send the German talent out on loan so he could play regularly and gain experience while staying in Italy. Of all the offers on the table, they felt Cremonese was the ideal place to continue the development of the player signed from Bayern Munich's youth academy.
How much Licina, the Juventus talent on loan at Cremonese, is worth
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Licina’s numbers with Cremonese
He has two goals and an assist in four matches across the league and the Coppa Italia, and he has kept his place in the starting line-up even after the managerial change, with Pecchia replacing Giampaolo. Juventus are tracking the progress of the youngster the Bianconeri signed on a free transfer last February, beating other clubs to his signature, and after a few months settling in with the Next Gen they decided to send him out on loan. Under contract with Juventus until 2029, Licina is now valued closer to €15 million than €10 million, and 30% of any future sale is due to Bayern.
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Licina like Yildiz
Juventus hope Licina can follow a path similar to Kenan Yildiz, who also arrived from Bayern Munich and, after coming through every in-house step between the Primavera and Next Gen, broke into the first team and is now on the radar of Europe's top clubs (Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid have had him on their list of possible targets for some time). If Licina were to reach the level of the Turkish forward too, Juventus would have two of the best talents around in-house, which is exactly what the Bianconeri are banking on. For now, they will keep a close eye on Licina's development at Cremonese.
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