Under Cesc Fabregas, Como beat Manchester United 4-1 on the third matchday of the Champions League league phase. The Spanish manager dealt a heavy blow to Carrick, his opponent for years during their playing days in the Premier League. Nico Paz led the way in a dream match for Como, with the No 10 scoring twice and providing an assist. Douvikas and Ramon also made their mark on the win. The Red Devils are in crisis, with the shadow of Antonio Conte hanging over the English club's dugout. The match against Como was United's seventh consecutive game without a win, their longest such run since November 2015.
How much is Nico Paz worth after his Champions League brace?
Nico Paz’s match
It is Como's night, and Nico Paz's. Italy has not seen a talent like him for some time. At 22, he told Real Madrid he would stay another year on the shores of the lake, where dreams become reality. Cesc Fabregas was among the first to believe in him and build a team around him. A visionary. In Argentina, some have already dubbed him "the new Messi", a weighty label that has not unsettled him (so far). Nico dribbles past the pressure and remains the poster boy for a team on the rise. Don't call it a fairy tale. Como are the real deal: their victory over United has its roots eight years ago, when they celebrated promotion to Serie C. Serie B followed six years ago, then came the turning point in 2023/24 with their return to Serie A.
Nico Paz’s valuation
A few months after promotion, Fabregas signed Nico Paz from Real Madrid's youth academy, a €6 million gem worth €60 million just two years later. Como have had to invest that much to keep hold of him, while Real Madrid hold an €80 million buy-back option. That, more or less, is his valuation today. The Argentine attacking midfielder has four goals and five assists in 10 appearances across all competitions this season. Those are top-player numbers, but they have become routine for him. Nico Paz makes the difference even on nights like this, when all eyes are on him. Just like champions do.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting