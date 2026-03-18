According to reports in both the *Ruhr Nachrichten* and *Sport1*, the Dortmund coach and the SGE manager met for dinner in Frankfurt on Tuesday to discuss matters in person.
Translated by
Highly charged meeting between Niko Kovac and a Bundesliga manager: Is a major shake-up on the cards at BVB?
Recently, there has been growing speculation as to whether Kovac and Krösche might become colleagues at BVB in the not-too-distant future. According to Sky, both sporting director Lars Ricken and sporting director Sebastian Kehl are under review at the Black and Yellows – at the very least, their contracts, which run until 2027, are not set to be renewed for the time being.
Should the split actually go ahead, Krösche would be a suitable successor. According to a report in Bild, the 45-year-old is said to be considering leaving Eintracht Frankfurt because he disagrees with the discrepancy between financial and sporting expectations.
It is therefore “more open than ever” as to whether Krösche will remain at SGE beyond the summer. Should he leave the club, a new, sporting opportunity could open up for him at Borussia Dortmund.
- Getty Images
Together at BVB soon? Kovac and Krösche apparently met only by chance
Nevertheless, the Ruhr Nachrichten and Sport1 report that the meeting between Kovac and Krösche is not directly linked to the current rumours. Rather, the meeting came about by chance, as the BVB coach was in Frankfurt for the 70th birthday of Eintracht legend and former president Peter Fischer.
Originally, Kovac had only planned to meet his former SGE colleague Jan Martin Strasheim, the current Director of Media and Communications at Eintracht, whom he knows from their time together at Frankfurt (2016–2018). Krösche then joined the meeting on the spur of the moment.
BVB, Fixtures: Borussia Dortmund's upcoming matches
Date
Match
21 March, 6.30 pm
BVB v Hamburger SV (Bundesliga)
4 April, 6.30 pm
VfB Stuttgart v BVB (Bundesliga)
11 April, 3.30 pm
BVB v Bayer Leverkusen (Bundesliga)
18 April, 3.30 pm
TSG Hoffenheim v BVB (Bundesliga)
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