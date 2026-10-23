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FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-TRAININGAFP
Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Hidden card: three Clasico plans in Mourinho's mind

Originals
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
F. Valverde
J. Mourinho
Spain

Real Madrid's line-up against Barcelona: nine confirmed names and two uncertain positions

Real Madrid travel to face their traditional rivals Barcelona the day after tomorrow, Sunday, in the top fixture of the tenth round of the Spanish league.

Barcelona lead the La Liga table with a perfect record (27 points), six points clear of Real Madrid in third.

The newspaper AS report that Real Madrid star Fede Valverde has been impressing at right-back, though whether he keeps the role for the Clásico remains undecided.

It may also be the tactic José Mourinho uses to upset the plans of his Barcelona counterpart, Hansi Flick.

Mourinho's call will dictate the movements of the rest of the side, and it holds the key to the line-up. That position and the identity of the second centre-back are the only two still in question, with nine already settled.

Most of the team picks itself, and there is real confidence over the names who will start.

Thibaut Courtois takes his place in goal, the keeper who has saved around 45 of 59 shots faced. Ahead of him comes Konaté, all but confirmed after being rested against Leipzig.

The same goes for Cucurella at left-back and Tchouaméni in the holding midfield role.

Further forward, Bellingham and Diomandé are set to start, the latter down the left because Vinícius Júnior serves the second match of his suspension. Mbappé is nailed on too.

  • 페데리코 발베르데 (Federico Valverde)Getty Images

    The first plan: Valverde as a right-back

    Fede raised some doubts at the defensive level, but he generally delivers good performances. Valverde played in this position during the second half against Villarreal, setting up a goal for Diomande. He then finished the match against Roma in the same role, and he hasn't let go of it since.

    Against Sevilla he lined up at right-back, then again against Leipzig. That's four consecutive matches in the same position. Logic suggests the approach won't change now, least of all before the biggest game of all.

    Valverde carries the ideal gift for vertical progression, allowing him to burst into advanced areas. He combines smartly with the midfielders and helps create numerical superiority. His profile hands the team an edge on several fronts.

    That choice leaves two spots open: a player in midfield and a right winger.

    Mourinho's previous selections tell the story. He likes a left-footed player on the right for the tactical harmony it brings. When that player drifts inside, Valverde can push forward and exploit the spaces.

    The competition, then, narrows to three names: Guler, who in theory should be indispensable, though Mourinho dislikes that word, Bernardo Silva and Endrick.

    Two of them should start. If Guler and Bernardo Silva play together, one of them takes the right wing. Should Endrick get the nod, one of the others has to drop in alongside Tchouameni in midfield.

    That's the crux of it. This scenario looks the most likely for the Clasico at Camp Nou.

  • 페데리코 발베르데 (Federico Valverde)Getty Images

    The second plan: Valverde as a midfielder

    But this is not the only option. Another possibility exists: restoring the Valverde and Tchouaméni duo in midfield.

    The idea tempts precisely because of the defensive fragility that could surface with a pairing of Güler or Bernardo Silva alongside Tchouaméni.

    That is the point worth weighing. The dip in the ability to link the lines is well known to everyone, true, but when the opponent sets out to pin the team back and crank up the pressure, physical strength becomes priceless.

    Such a scenario would push Güler to the right wing and hand the right-back berth to Dumfries, who sits ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold in the pecking order for now.

    With that, the Royal club would revert to the setup used most since the start of the season. It is also the setup that has raised doubts on several occasions.

  • Federico Valverde Aurelien TchouameniGetty Images

    The third plan: Valverde as a right winger

    This option would strengthen the right side, with Gordon likely to feature and Karim Adeyemi far from ruled out, while leaving little room for further debate over the rest of the lineup.

    Reward players for their level and Güler is the man to partner Tchouaméni in midfield.

    Meanwhile, the specialists will carry on battling it out for the right-back berth.

    Tactically, Madrid have turned to this method for short spells before, the idea being a constant exchange of positions between Valverde and Güler. One drifts into the centre, the other pushes up the flank, then they swap. Round and round it goes. That endless movement hands the team huge flexibility.

    Hand possession to Barcelona and sit in to counter, and this option fits the bill nicely.

    The trade-off is a loss of physical steel in midfield. Every option carries its upsides and its downsides.

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  • Real Madrid v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Who will partner Konaté in the heart of the defence?

    The other slot is still up for grabs. This one, though, comes down to a straight fight between two players, with no complicated calculations or puzzles to solve.

    Mourinho must weigh up what each man offers, then pick the better fit. Huijsen is slightly less solid, yet he is far superior at bringing the ball out from the back and building play. Rüdiger brings greater defensive steel, but he is less assured with the ball at his feet.

    Dean Huijsen leads the way on starts so far, with 9 to Rüdiger's 5.

    Konaté's place is beyond doubt. He is the defender Mourinho trusts above all, having started 10 matches, with rests handed to him against Malaga and Leipzig.

Next matches
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BAR

LaLiga

25 Oct 2026

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