Henry in the firing line: did he insult Yamal on the Ballon d'Or stage?

Controversy, meanwhile, flared over Henry's exchange with Lamine Yamal as the Barcelona star climbed on stage to collect the best young talent award for a third year running.

Henry said to Yamal: "It's your third award, isn't it? But is it the award you really wanted to win?"

Yamal had finished third in the 2026 Ballon d'Or standings, behind Kylian Mbappé and the winner, Harry Kane.

The question drew laughter from the audience and a smile from Yamal, according to "The Sun", "but some viewers on social media were quick to accuse Henry of bullying the young player".

The British newspaper rounded up a handful of reactions. One person said: "Yamal is 19 years old, he finished second last year and third this year, how is Henry bullying him in front of everyone".

Another wrote: "This is inappropriate behaviour from Thierry Henry. It's nice of Lamine Yamal to stay calm".

Not everyone agreed. "But some other fans argued that Henry did not say anything wrong", the report went on, with one commenting: "There is absolutely nothing wrong with what he said".

Read also: The Messi and Iniesta controversy returns: Spain's only voter: Kane does not deserve the Ballon d'Or