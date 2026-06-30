'Help get Man Utd back!' - Wayne Rooney urges Harry Kane to snub Barcelona for sensational transfer to Old Trafford

Speaking on his BBC podcast, United's all-time record goalscorer expressed his firm belief that Kane still harbours an unresolved ambition in English football. The England captain previously plundered 213 Premier League goals during his prolific spell at Tottenham, leaving him just 47 strikes away from eclipsing Alan Shearer's legendary all-time record.

Rooney highlighted that a move to Old Trafford would offer the perfect platform to secure an iconic status while chasing down that historic milestone. He stated when quizzed on Barca's interest in Kane: "I think everyone would have an interest. Listen, if Harry Kane’s not going to stay at Bayern Munich then I’d love him at Manchester United. If he’s listening: 'Harry, you’ve got Alan Shearer’s record there… help get Manchester United back!'."