Borussia Dortmund will definitely contribute two players: Nico Schlotterbeck and Felix Nmecha are nailed on for the DFB squad. Waldemar Anton is also likely to make the World Cup cut. That leaves two players whose places are still in doubt: Karim Adeyemi – whose chances have plummeted after four consecutive games on the bench and a run of lacklustre performances – and Maximilian Beier.

Yet Beier, the Bundesliga's leading German goalscorer (excluding centre-forwards), has contributed to 20 goals (10 goals, 10 assists) in 43 competitive matches this season.

None of his direct rivals can match that output: Leroy Sané has 16 goal contributions, Kevin Schade 11, Said Benrahma 17, Chris Führich 16, and Adeyemi 15. The margins are slim, yet Nagelsmann will ultimately seek a squad that is harmonious and balanced—meaning that raw numbers alone cannot be the sole criterion.