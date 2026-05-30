He is still fighting for a place in the NBA Finals: the Orlando Magic appear to have found a new coach

Sweeney is regarded as an exceptionally talented coach, particularly on the defensive side of the game; thanks in part to his work, the Spurs – led by Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama – have become one of the NBA's strongest defensive teams. Before that, Sweeney served as an assistant coach under Jason Kidd with the Dallas Mavericks and had previously worked alongside Luka Doncic on the Slovenian national team's coaching staff.

The Magic are also said to have considered Billy Donovan and Jeff Van Gundy, but Sweeney—who has worked in several roles across the league since 2011—has now secured the job.