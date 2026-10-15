Jose Mourinho has torn up the calm approach. The Real Madrid coach is now in open confrontation with the referees' technical committee after the string of controversial decisions that have gone against his side in La Liga.

A report by Sport newspaper says the era of measured soundbites in Mourinho's media appearances is finished.

Over recent weeks, the Portuguese has confirmed the full extent of his shift, making clear that the image he presented on arriving for his second spell was nothing more than a front.

Now the club's spokesman, Mourinho has declared war on the refereeing system and lit the fuse in his most recent press conferences.

Back at the end of August, he said: "For years now, I have become calmer and more able to control my emotions. I have learned how to deal with difficult situations or frustration, and I know that these things will happen."

That line looked like a declaration of how much Mourinho's character had changed since his first spell at Real Madrid.