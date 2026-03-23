He has not yet been granted redemption: for the time being, Ricardo Pepi remains a historic transfer flop in the Bundesliga

Shortly after the arrival of “El Tren” – as Pepi was nicknamed in his early days – an absurd quote began circulating on social media: it claimed that Augsburg’s then manager, Markus Weinzierl, had urinated on the American in the shower as a greeting after a training session, as this was simply part of the culture here. FC Augsburg subsequently commented on the alleged quote via social media, dismissing the story with the word "Fake!".

“I just laughed. It was my teammates who showed it to me. They asked, ‘Is that true?’ I simply replied that they must know it couldn’t be true. After all, we hang out together every day,” Pepi later explained his humorous response to this fake news.

It soon became clear: the relationship between the Texas-born player and the Augsburgers was set to become the most costly misunderstanding in the club’s history. Too much pressure, too little experience against physically strong opponents, such as those found in the Bundesliga, and too little goal threat from the former FC Dallas player meant that the “Ricardo hype train” lost momentum rather quickly.

After 16 games for FCA without a goal or an assist, all parties pulled the emergency brake and Pepi was loaned out in the summer of 2022.