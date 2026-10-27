Has the Messi story lost its impact? The Ballon d'Or criteria in the dock

Harry Kane lifted the 2026 Ballon d'Or in London on Monday evening, and the usual controversy came with it. The verdict revived a thorny, deeply sensitive question: can the voting system truly identify the best player, or does it simply hand down a judgement shaped by criteria open to interpretation, where collective success, personal impressions and media momentum all blur into one?
The England captain and Bayern Munich striker finished ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal. He scored 73 goals for club and country across the 2025-2026 season, drove Bayern to a domestic treble and netted 14 times in the UEFA Champions League.
Those numbers hand Kane a powerful case. They do not, however, settle the argument over how such figures translate into votes, nor over the weight of each criterion when you line up players of different positions, roles and circumstances.