Michael Carrick admitted the boos from Manchester United's fans during the 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur "hurt me a lot", though the manager insisted he understood their frustration after his side threw away the lead against ten men from the 78th minute.

United have made their worst start to a league season in 40 years. This was a fourth league match running without a win.

The discontent spilled over midway through the first half, before the supporters jeered the team at full-time, a response to the slump in both performance and results.

Carrick said after the match: "When things do not go according to plan, I understand the fans' reaction at times. It hurts me a lot. It is not easy to go through that. But sometimes you have to go through it."

He added: "I care about this place as much as anyone. Sometimes you can say a lot, because we have not come out of this situation. I understand that."

He stressed: "I think the players dealt with it well, and used it to turn things around in the second half."