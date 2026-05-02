Has Bayer Leverkusen been taken for a ride? The outrageously expensive replacement for Wirtz symbolises a string of poor transfer decisions

That is how the €35 million deal for Malik Tillman came about; he had won the league title twice with PSV during his two years in the Netherlands and had put up impressive numbers the previous season (16 goals in 34 competitive matches). His current tally? 41. That is the total number of minutes he has spent on the pitch for Bayer in the last four Bundesliga matches. Leverkusen had expected far more from the attacking midfielder, who the media had dubbed a "replacement for Wirtz" over the summer, largely because of his position and the hefty transfer fee.

"Be patient with Malik, show him love and talk to him," PSV coach Peter Bosz told Leverkusen before their early-October Champions League meeting. Even then, it was clear to Bosz and every observer that no quick success story was in the offing for Tillman and Bayer 04. His extended break after the Gold Cup with the US national team, followed by a pre-season injury, left him playing catch-up on fitness and unable to make an instant impact. Then new coach Erik ten Hag departed abruptly, making way for Kasper Hjulmand. "It wasn't an easy start for me," Tillman told Bayer's club media.