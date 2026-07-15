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Harry Kane earns GOAT billing from 1966 hero Geoff Hurst as England’s record-breaking captain takes aim at World Cup glory
The greatest to ever do it
As England gear up for a historic showdown in North America, they have received the ultimate seal of approval from a man who knows exactly what it takes to reach the summit. Hurst, the only man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final until 2022, has hailed Kane as the country's finest ever marksman. Kane’s record-breaking exploits this summer have seen him move past Bobby Moore for the most appearances as the Three Lions captain and solidify his status as the nation's all-time leading scorer in major tournaments.
Speaking at Wembley ahead of the semi-final against Argentina, Hurst was unequivocal in his assessment of the Bayern Munich star. "It's going to be hard to beat the goals he scored, so I’d say he’s England’s best," Hurst admitted to England national team official website. "His record now is just amazing for his appearances and the goals he's scoring and doing it in important games like we've seen in this tournament."
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Leadership in the Moore mould
Beyond the goals, Hurst has been particularly impressed by the intangibles that Kane brings to Thomas Tuchel's squad. The West Ham legend drew direct parallels between the current skipper and his own legendary captain from 1966, Bobby Moore. Hurst recalled how Moore was a natural leader from his schoolboy days and sees that same magnetic authority in Kane’s presence both on and off the pitch during this deep run in the competition.
"His leadership is obvious, and that’s important," Hurst explained. "He's talking to the players after a game, when they're in the huddle and so on. Of course he's also a great example with his attitude, behaviour and the way he plays.
"He’s a superb example, not just in football but in his life, as a person and that is also important... I think Harry Kane is absolutely in that same mould, not just on the field but off the field with all the stuff they do together."
Backing the Tuchel revolution
Hurst has also thrown his weight behind manager Tuchel. Speaking in a separate interview, the veteran striker addressed the fact that no international team has won a World Cup with a foreign manager, but noted his belief that Tuchel's meticulous preparation and the team spirit he has fostered could break that long-standing curse.
He is even finding the lighter moments of camp tension encouraging. Following Jude Bellingham's blunt dismissal of Tuchel's critiques after the quarter-final win over Norway, Hurst found himself amused by the confidence of the Real Madrid star. "I loved the fact that Tuchel said we were not at our best and that is exciting. Bellingham's response of 'whatever' did make me laugh, that was so funny. I love that attitude, it was a fantastic response," Hurst remarked.
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A grudge match for the ages
The upcoming semi-final brings England face-to-face with Argentina in a fixture steeped in historical drama. While modern fans might immediately think of Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' goal in 1986, the fierce World Cup rivalry truly ignited two decades earlier. Hurst was the man who scored the winner against the South Americans in 1966 in a game famous for the dismissal of Antonio Rattin. With the news of Rattin’s recent passing, Hurst took a moment to pay his respects to a former rival.
"It's very sad of course, for it to happen sixty years on," he reflected. "He was the leader of their team, and they had some very good players. Of course, he got sent off which had an impact on the result for them to lose a very significant player at the time."
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