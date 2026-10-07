'Licking my lips!' – Harry Kane reveals striker delight after historic double at Wembley

Harry Kane marked his 125th international appearance in style, scoring twice as England defeated Czechia 3-0 at Wembley Stadium. The double brought the captain level with goalkeeper Peter Shilton as the most-capped men's player in English history while extending his record tally to 91 goals.

The victory capped a demanding international window for Thomas Tuchel's side.

"It was the perfect night for me personally, and for the team," Kane told ITV. "It has been a tough camp, long camp with some difficult games in there, so it is nice to finish it off all together here at Wembley."