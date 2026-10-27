Harry Kane coldly conquers Mbappe and Yamal: how he defied expectations and snatched the Ballon d'Or

Kane won't have the race for the next Ballon d'Or to himself. Lamine Yamal keeps strengthening his standing among the world's most prominent stars, and the report ranks him third in the current standings, placing him firmly among the leading candidates.

The Spanish star has begun the season in striking fashion. Ten goals and 10 assists in 13 matches with Barcelona in La Liga and the Champions League, a tally that captures just how varied his impact has been between scoring and creating.

Barcelona rank among the leading contenders for the Champions League, and lifting the trophy could prove decisive in boosting Yamal's chances, especially if he keeps up this level and goes on producing outstanding numbers.

Win the award next year and Yamal would be 20, making him the youngest player in history to be crowned, according to the forecast in the report. Brazil's Ronaldo still holds the record as the youngest winner, having claimed it in 1997 at the age of 21.

Kylian Mbappe is chasing his first Ballon d'Or too. The Real Madrid forward has scored 14 goals in 13 matches for club and country, confirming he'll remain a strong contender for the award.

The battle doesn't stop with that trio. Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain stand out among the sides strongly tipped to challenge for the Champions League. No Arsenal player has ever won the Ballon d'Or, while PSG have the chance to boost their stars' presence in the individual race if they keep competing for the major titles.

Harry Kane's story carries its own particular weight. His arrival at the Ballon d'Or wasn't the continuation of an easy path or a rise expected from the start. It came as the result of years of work and development, as the player himself has confirmed.

He turned his goalscoring into a decisive weapon and imposed himself in one of Europe's toughest leagues. Then he carried on shining at continental and international level, until his numbers were being measured against the legends of the game.

Moving to Bayern Munich gave him a new platform to show his abilities in a different competitive environment. That alone wasn't enough. He needed an exceptional season in goals, impact and consistency.

Kane settled the race despite the absence of some major titles from his record last season, giving England their first Ballon d'Or since 2001 and returning Bayern Munich to the forefront of the award's winners decades after Rummenigge's triumph.

Record numbers, the pressures of competition, the challenge of staying on top: a new phase now begins for the English striker. He no longer has to prove he can reach the elite. The test is harder now: holding his place among the world's best, and turning a first Ballon d'Or into the start of a historic run.



