Hansi Flick refuses to bite on Real Madrid refereeing complaints ahead of Galatasaray clash

Barcelona head coach Flick has firmly rejected the opportunity to comment on the internal frustrations currently brewing at Real Madrid, following their fiery statement condemning 'catastrophic refereeing' and missed red cards in the derby defeat to Atletico Madrid. Rather than engaging in the cross-club war of words that often dominates the headlines in La Liga, Flick chose to maintain a professional distance.

The controversy stems from a series of flashpoints during Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid before the international break, most notably Cristian Romero's dangerous stamp on Jude Bellingham's knee and a reckless challenge by Kang-in Lee on Fede Valverde - incidents that Los Blancos argue warranted straight red cards.

'I hope that one day you will learn that I never answer questions about other teams. We are about to play against Galatasaray. Let's respect Galatasaray, the stadium is fantastic, the atmosphere…', he said as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.