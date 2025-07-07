Wojciech Szczesny pens contract extension with Barcelona and opens door for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to leave with Chelsea set to battle Monaco for goalkeeper's signature
Barcelona have confirmed a two-year contract extension for Wojciech Szczesny, keeping the veteran goalkeeper at Camp Nou until 2027. The Polish shot-stopper’s new deal casts fresh doubt over Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s future, with Chelsea and Monaco both monitoring the German’s situation as Barca prepare for life with a new-look goalkeeping hierarchy with Joan Garcia leading the line.
- Szczesny signs new deal at Barcelona through to 2027
- Chelsea and Monaco circling as Ter Stegen exit looms
- Barca secure €25m Joan Garcia as part of goalkeeping revamp