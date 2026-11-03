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FC Shakhtar Donetsk v Sporting Club de Portugal - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Ahmad Salah
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Grief and mourning: Europe's stadiums unite to bid farewell to Tenerife striker

Match
Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart
Galatasaray
VfB Stuttgart
Champions League
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sporting CP
Shakhtar Donetsk
Sporting CP
J. de Miguel
Tenerife
Türkiye
Germany
Ukraine
Portugal
England
Spain

A minute's silence in tribute to Jesús

European football is in mourning. Tenerife's Spanish striker Jesus de Miguel has died at the age of 30, following a violent collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during the two sides' clash in the Spanish second division.

Tributes began as the fourth round of Champions League fixtures got under way, with Galatasaray hosting Stuttgart and Shakhtar Donetsk facing Sporting Lisbon. UEFA ordered a minute's silence before both matches in memory of the late player.

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  • Galatasaray and Stuttgart offer their condolences to Tenerife

    Clubs across Europe had already voiced their grief and solidarity with the player's family and Tenerife. Galatasaray led the way with an official statement: "No words can describe the extent of the grief," they wrote, offering condolences to De Miguel's family and to everyone at Tenerife.

    They signed off with a simple message: "Rest in peace, Jesus."

    Stuttgart followed suit, posting their own deepest condolences to the player's family and all at Tenerife through their official account on X.

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  • The fatal injury

    Jesus de Miguel, a 30-year-old Spanish striker, went down injured during Tenerife's match against Andorra in the Spanish Segunda Division. He had collided with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono while chasing the ball near the middle of the pitch.

    The player suffered a severe chest injury that triggered cardiac and respiratory arrest. Medics rushed him to hospital, but Tenerife announced his death on Tuesday morning. The club broke the news in a moving statement, describing itself as "heartbroken". Condolences poured in from clubs and players around the world, including Lionel Messi, and Real Madrid planned to hold a minute's silence before their next match.

    UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said the organisation was "heartbroken" by the player's death. He offered his condolences to de Miguel's family, his teammates and Tenerife, confirming that European football would observe a period of mourning in his honour this week.

    The tributes would run through the Champions League matches on Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as the Europa League and Conference League matches on Thursday.

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